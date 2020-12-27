Snowstar Extreme Sports opens for the season

ANDALUSIA, IL (KWQC) -

Snowstar’s first day of the season was busy with people looking to get outside and have fun safely during the pandemic.

The park has had to make some changes during COVID-19 this year. These include capacity limits inside buildings, time slots for tubing, and eating food outside the lodge.

“This year we have increased our snowmaking capabilities, updated our lifts, and added some more outdoor areas to coincide with the pandemic going on,” says Rod Leatherman, Hills Manager at Snowstar.

Last year, Snowstar’s season was cut short at the beginning of the pandemic. This year with masks, social distancing, and good ski weather, they hope to stay open until the middle of March.

Despite the changes, the new management at the park is excited to open and offer some fun for people this winter.

“I think everybody is tired of being inside right now. There’s just not a lot of options, unfortunately. So we are going to make the best of what we can offer and get them some relief outside to have some fun,” Leatherman says.

Snowstar is open each day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information about Snowstar’s COVID-19 precautions, visit their website here.

