Warmer overnight, into Sunday

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) -The warming trend we have been seeing since Christmas will continue through the weekend. There will be an increase in clouds overnight which will help temperatures be slightly warmer in the morning in the 20s. Tomorrow will be another day with temperatures well into the 30s and low 40s from the Quad Cities south before the cold front moves in.This will give a small chance for rain and then snow in the afternoon. The heaviest snow will be found to the north of Highway 30. There will be a sunny day ahead for Monday with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. A better impact to the area for rain and snow and the potential for ice will be Tuesday and Wednesday. There are still changes in the track to take into consideration which will impact the forecast for totals and effects. Overall, remember to think ahead of travel delays in the middle of next week.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds.. Low: 24°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain and/or flurries by afternoon. High: 43°. Wind: S/NW 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Decreasing clouds, breezy. Low: 23°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

