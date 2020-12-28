Advertisement

FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 10am Wednesday 12/30 for sloppy road conditions.

Roads will improve by this afternoon
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

A FIRST ALERT DAY is in effect for sloppy road conditions on your Monday morning commute. Once crews have more time to treat roads the First Alert Day will end around 10AM. Any rain or freezing rain is exiting the area early this morning and quieter and cooler conditions will move into the area. Temps will cool from the mid 30s this morning to the 20s this afternoon and teens overnight, allowing for any standing water to freeze. Thus, we can’t rule out a few slick spots again tomorrow morning. Thursday will be the quiet day in between storm systems with highs in the 30s. Friday (NYD) will bring another storm system into the area. As of this morning it appears to be rain changing to a wintry mix/ice and eventually snow. This one looks to be more icy than snowy, so those with travel plans on NYD take caution. Beyond Friday the first several days of 2021 will be quiet with milder than normal temps.

Heaviest NW of the QC
Heaviest NW of the QC(KWQC)

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

