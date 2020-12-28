Advertisement

Road temporarily closes near I-74 Bridge in Bettendorf

(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 6:34 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Transportation officials are warning drivers about another road closure happening due to I-74 Bridge construction.

Mississippi Boulevard will be closed between 14th Street and Kimberly Road beginning Tuesday, Dec. 29, weather permitting. Contractors will be working on the overhead I-74 structure. The work is expected to be completed by Sunday, Jan. 3.

Drivers going east on Mississippi Boulevard can take southbound Kimberly Road/13th Street, eastbound Grant Street/US 67, and northbound 16th St to Mississippi Blvd. Drivers traveling west on Mississippi Boulevard can take southbound 16th Street, westbound Grant Street/US 67, northbound 13th Street/Kimberly Road to Mississippi Boulevard.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slippery AM commute
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 10am Wednesday 12/30 for sloppy road conditions.
Heavy snow is expected Tuesday afternoon throughout parts of the Quad Cities and the TV6...
Snow emergencies declared across the Quad Cities area
A man has been arrested on predatory criminal sexual assault charges in Illinois. Illinois...
Police: Man arrested for predatory criminal sexual assault in Illinois
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
The House passed a measure to increase the amount of the checks to $2,000 per person, but...
GOP-led Senate rejects vote on Trump’s push for $2K checks

Latest News

Circle, a new country music and lifestyle television network, will launch Friday on KWQC with...
Country music, lifestyle network ‘Circle’ to launch Friday on KWQC
Heavy snow is expected Tuesday afternoon throughout parts of the Quad Cities and the TV6...
Snow emergencies declared across the Quad Cities area
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2020, file photo, Mariannette Miller-Meeks answers a question during a...
Pelosi says Iowa Republican in contested race will be seated
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois surpasses 950K coronavirus cases Wednesday
Maquoketa police warn businesses about scam