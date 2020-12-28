Road temporarily closes near I-74 Bridge in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Transportation officials are warning drivers about another road closure happening due to I-74 Bridge construction.

Mississippi Boulevard will be closed between 14th Street and Kimberly Road beginning Tuesday, Dec. 29, weather permitting. Contractors will be working on the overhead I-74 structure. The work is expected to be completed by Sunday, Jan. 3.

Drivers going east on Mississippi Boulevard can take southbound Kimberly Road/13th Street, eastbound Grant Street/US 67, and northbound 16th St to Mississippi Blvd. Drivers traveling west on Mississippi Boulevard can take southbound 16th Street, westbound Grant Street/US 67, northbound 13th Street/Kimberly Road to Mississippi Boulevard.

