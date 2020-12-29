Snow emergencies declared across the Quad Cities area

(KWQC) - Heavy snow began blanketing parts of the Quad Cities and TV6 viewing area Tuesday afternoon.

In anticipation of the snowfall, multiple cities throughout the area have issued snow emergencies.

You can find a list of those below. If your city has issued one and you don’t see it below you can email us at News@kwqc.com.

Illinois

Carbon Cliff: All vehicles need to be removed from the street starting Tuesday afternoon through the following 72 hours or until snow emergency is lifted.

Coal Valley: Snow and ice emergency effective noon Tuesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday. Vehicles must be off any village street, avenue and village parking lot. Property owners should remove snow and ice from public sidewalks with 24 hours.

Colona: Make sure cars are moved off the street so snowplows can get the roads cleared. Find more information here

Dixon: Even/Odd parking procedures in place Find more information here

Galesburg: Automatic parking prohibition goes in effect on city streets any time snow accumulation reaches two inches. Find more information here

Moline: City officials have declared a snow emergency

Morrison: Snow emergency effective 6 p.m. Tuesday until 8 a.m. Thursday. No parking on snow routes and no overnight parking in the Central Business District.

Rock Island: Snow emergency begins at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Parking not allowed on any marked snow routes once snow depth reaches 2 inches. Residents are also asked not to park on residential streets until snow removal is complete.

Silvis: No vehicles are allowed to park upon any public way between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on any day snow accumulates to a depth of two inches or more. Find more information here

Sterling: Starting at 12 p.m. on Tuesday. Find more information here



Iowa

Bellevue: Tuesday park on the odd side, Wednesday park on the even side, Thursday park on the odd side. Find more information here

Clinton: Starting 6 p.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Thursday Find more information here

Columbus Junction: Starting at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday through 6 a.m. on Thursday. Find more information here

Davenport: Starting at 12 p.m. on Tuesday through 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Find more information here

Durant: Snow emergency in effect from 4 a.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesday. All vehicles must be removed from streets.

LeClaire: Officials are encouraging residents to park off the street. If you must park on the street they ask you be aware of and following ordinance regarding street parking during winter months. Find more information here.

Maquoketa : Starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday through 6 p.m. on Thursday. Find more information here

West Liberty: Starting at 8 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. Thursday

