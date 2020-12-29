Advertisement

Snow emergencies declared across the Quad Cities area

Heavy snow is expected Tuesday afternoon throughout parts of the Quad Cities and the TV6...
Heavy snow is expected Tuesday afternoon throughout parts of the Quad Cities and the TV6 viewing area. With the expected snowfall multiple cities throughout the area have issued snow emergencies.(WEAU)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
(KWQC) - Heavy snow began blanketing parts of the Quad Cities and TV6 viewing area Tuesday afternoon.

In anticipation of the snowfall, multiple cities throughout the area have issued snow emergencies.

You can find a list of those below. If your city has issued one and you don’t see it below you can email us at News@kwqc.com.

Illinois

  • Carbon Cliff: All vehicles need to be removed from the street starting Tuesday afternoon through the following 72 hours or until snow emergency is lifted.
  • Coal Valley: Snow and ice emergency effective noon Tuesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday. Vehicles must be off any village street, avenue and village parking lot. Property owners should remove snow and ice from public sidewalks with 24 hours.
  • Colona: Make sure cars are moved off the street so snowplows can get the roads cleared.
  • Dixon: Even/Odd parking procedures in place
  • Galesburg: Automatic parking prohibition goes in effect on city streets any time snow accumulation reaches two inches.
  • Moline: City officials have declared a snow emergency
  • Morrison: Snow emergency effective 6 p.m. Tuesday until 8 a.m. Thursday. No parking on snow routes and no overnight parking in the Central Business District.
  • Rock Island: Snow emergency begins at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Parking not allowed on any marked snow routes once snow depth reaches 2 inches. Residents are also asked not to park on residential streets until snow removal is complete.
  • Silvis: No vehicles are allowed to park upon any public way between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on any day snow accumulates to a depth of two inches or more.
  • Sterling: Starting at 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

Iowa

  • Bellevue: Tuesday park on the odd side, Wednesday park on the even side, Thursday park on the odd side.
  • Clinton: Starting 6 p.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Thursday
  • Columbus Junction: Starting at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday through 6 a.m. on Thursday.
  • Davenport: Starting at 12 p.m. on Tuesday through 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
  • Durant: Snow emergency in effect from 4 a.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesday. All vehicles must be removed from streets.
  • LeClaire: Officials are encouraging residents to park off the street. If you must park on the street they ask you be aware of and following ordinance regarding street parking during winter months.
  • Maquoketa: Starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday through 6 p.m. on Thursday.
  • West Liberty: Starting at 8 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. Thursday

A reminder to our TV6 viewers you can follow along with the latest on the weather and closings in the area through our QCWeather App. You can submit weather photos, find the forecast and see what businesses, schools and churches are closed when severe weather hits.

You can also submit photos on our website here. Check out photos viewers sent us below!

