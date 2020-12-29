Advertisement

City of Moline announces Downpayment Housing Program

City of Moline Logo
City of Moline Logo(City of Moline)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:52 AM CST
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The city of Moline has partnered with the Economic Growth Corporation to help people on the path of homeownership through the Downpayment Housing Program.

Officials say if you work in Moline and are looking to purchase a home in Moline, you may be eligible.

The program is made possible due to the Neighborhood Stabilization Program.

Details about the Downpayment Housing Program can be found here.

