Clinton County sheriff retires after 36 years of service

CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A sheriff in Clinton County is retiring after 36 years of service.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office thanked Sheriff Rick Lincoln for his service in a Facebook post.

“Great Leaders don’t set out to be a leader – they set out to make a difference,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “It’s never about the role – always about the goal. Sheriff Lincoln has done just that and more.”

Congratulations Sheriff Rick Lincoln on your retirement! Thank you for your dedication and 36 years of service to the... Posted by Clinton County Sheriff's Office Iowa on Monday, December 28, 2020

