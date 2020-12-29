Clinton County sheriff retires after 36 years of service
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 7:11 AM CST
CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A sheriff in Clinton County is retiring after 36 years of service.
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office thanked Sheriff Rick Lincoln for his service in a Facebook post.
“Great Leaders don’t set out to be a leader – they set out to make a difference,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “It’s never about the role – always about the goal. Sheriff Lincoln has done just that and more.”
