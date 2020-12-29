Holiday Season Recycling Rules

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

That wrapping paper that was on your living room floor on Christmas morning may be deceiving to recyclers. Kurt Liske, communications specialist with the Waste Commission of Scott County, is the PSL guest to point out how to handle common items that need disposal during the holiday season.

Wrapping paper is one of the garbage products that throws everybody off because it looks and sounds like paper but it has a plastic veneer on it---which means IT IS NOT TO BE RECYCLED AS A PAPER PRODUCT. Watch the segment to learn everything about what can be recycled and what cannot--plus learn about e-waste recyclables.

Removing items that don’t belong in recycling bins keeps crews from sorting recyclables, which is the main purpose of the facility. So Liske offers tips to keep the recycling clean.

Another item that incorrectly ends up in recycling bins is Christmas lights. They can be recycled, but holiday lights—along with computers, monitors, televisions, printers, digital cameras and video game systems—are electronic waste, or e-waste.

HERE IS A LINK TO THE 2020 HOLIDAY RECYCLING GUIDE FROM THE WASTE COMMISSION OF SCOTT COUNTY

Items on the DO RECYCLE list include

Boxes (such as those from electronics, toys, shoes and shirts)

Empty wrapping paper tubes

Gift/shopping bags made of paper

Tissue paper

Greeting cards & envelopes (even photo cards)

DO NOT RECYCLE ITEMS include:

Batteries

Wrapping paper

Ribbons & bows

Styrofoam (even if it has a number on it)

Plastic bags and films (even if they have a recycling symbol and/or a number on them)

should be dropped off from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday – Friday and 8 a.m. until noon the first Saturday of the month at the Electronic Demanufacturing Facility, 1048 East 59th St., Davenport.

Drop-off is free for residents from Scott and Rock Island counties.

“In a typical week, we’ll receive about 600 tons of recyclable material,” he said. “From Thanksgiving/Black Friday until February — Valentine’s Day — it’s upward of 700 tons,” he said.

Recycling has increased dramatically, Liske said. “It’s almost unfathomable how the public has taken to this. We’ll top 30,000 tons this year.”

Residents of Davenport and Bettendorf can place large e-waste items at the curb for pickup on their recycling/bulky waste day.

In the case of electronics — a laptop, for example — crews either take apart the laptop and break it down into components, or they pull off the hard drive, which is wiped clean, then refurbish the laptop. Refurbished devices are sold on eBay, Liske said: “We ship those all over the country.”

Cooking oil can be recycled, too, though not in the curbside bin. After you’re done cooking, strain out the solids and bring the oil to the Household Hazardous Materials Facility, 5640 Carey Ave., Davenport. This is free for residents of Scott and Rock Island counties. No appointment is needed.

