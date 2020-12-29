Advertisement

Illinois reports 5,600+ new coronavirus cases, 106 more deaths Tuesday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 12:30 PM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 5,644 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Tuesday, including 106 additional deaths.

IDPH has reported a total of 948,006 cases in the state since the pandemic began, including 16,179 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 66,786 tests for a total 13,103,444.

As of Monday night, 4,313 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 904 patients were in the ICU and 506 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Dec. 22 to Dec. 28 is 7.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 22 to Dec. 28 is 8.8%.

Check out TV6′s “Tracking the Curve” page for a breakdown of cases in our Illinois and Iowa viewing area.

