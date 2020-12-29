Advertisement

Iowa reports 1,475 new coronavirus cases, 67 more deaths

(Source: AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 10:44 AM CST
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,475 new COVID-19 cases and 67 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Officials have reported a total of 276,948 cases and 3,812 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,346,711 have been tested and 233,723 have recovered in the state.

The health department is reporting the 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate to be 11.8% and the 7-day positivity rate at 9.2%.

Officials also reported 620 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Of those patients, 77 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 117 were in the intensive care unit and 67 were on ventilators.

Check out TV6′s “Tracking the Curve” page for a breakdown of cases in our Iowa and Illinois viewing area.

