Advertisement

Judge sentences Davenport man to prison for child pornography offenses

(Gray Media)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 1:13 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A judge has sentenced a Davenport man to 60 months in prison for possession of child pornography and possession of obscene visual representation of the sexual abuse of children.

John James Ramirez, 45, was ordered to serve five years of supervised release and pay $200 to the Crime Victims’ Fund following his prison term.

The investigation began in 2019 when the Davenport Police Department received a report that Ramirez had depictions of child pornography on his home computer.

According to a news release, law enforcement executed a search warrant on Ramirez’s home and seized electronic and storage devices.

A forensic examination revealed 107 images depicting child pornography of children, ranging in age from infants to teenagers, and 106 computer-generated images depicting child pornography of children.

Officials say Ramirez knowingly received these images of child pornography through interstate commerce via the Internet.

This case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department and prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slippery AM commute
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 10am Wednesday 12/30 for sloppy road conditions.
Heavy snow is expected Tuesday afternoon throughout parts of the Quad Cities and the TV6...
Snow emergencies declared across the Quad Cities area
A man has been arrested on predatory criminal sexual assault charges in Illinois. Illinois...
Police: Man arrested for predatory criminal sexual assault in Illinois
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
The House passed a measure to increase the amount of the checks to $2,000 per person, but...
GOP-led Senate rejects vote on Trump’s push for $2K checks

Latest News

Circle, a new country music and lifestyle television network, will launch Friday on KWQC with...
Country music, lifestyle network ‘Circle’ to launch Friday on KWQC
Heavy snow is expected Tuesday afternoon throughout parts of the Quad Cities and the TV6...
Snow emergencies declared across the Quad Cities area
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2020, file photo, Mariannette Miller-Meeks answers a question during a...
Pelosi says Iowa Republican in contested race will be seated
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois surpasses 950K coronavirus cases Wednesday
Maquoketa police warn businesses about scam