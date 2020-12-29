Judge sentences Davenport man to prison for child pornography offenses

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A judge has sentenced a Davenport man to 60 months in prison for possession of child pornography and possession of obscene visual representation of the sexual abuse of children.

John James Ramirez, 45, was ordered to serve five years of supervised release and pay $200 to the Crime Victims’ Fund following his prison term.

The investigation began in 2019 when the Davenport Police Department received a report that Ramirez had depictions of child pornography on his home computer.

According to a news release, law enforcement executed a search warrant on Ramirez’s home and seized electronic and storage devices.

A forensic examination revealed 107 images depicting child pornography of children, ranging in age from infants to teenagers, and 106 computer-generated images depicting child pornography of children.

Officials say Ramirez knowingly received these images of child pornography through interstate commerce via the Internet.

This case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department and prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

