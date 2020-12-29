Advertisement

Lawyer: Soldier charged in Rockford shooting may have PTSD

U.S. Army Public Affairs
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 11:09 AM CST
CHICAGO (AP) - An attorney for a U.S. Army special forces sergeant arrested in what authorities are calling an apparently random shooting at an Illinois bowling alley that left three dead has told an initial hearing that her client may suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Duke Webb appeared in a Winnebago County courtroom in Rockford Monday. He faces three counts of murder and three counts of first-degree attempted murder in the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, in Rockford, on Saturday.

His lawyer also told the court Webb appeared to have issues with memory loss and that he’ll undergo mental health evaluations.

A judge denied Webb bond and set his arraignment for Feb. 16.

The Army says Webb had four deployments to Afghanistan, the last ending in July.

