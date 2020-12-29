Advertisement

Man, pregnant woman killed in Mississippi triple homicide; toddler also shot

The victims were identified as 19-year-old Maudilia Martina Ramirez Garcia and 20-year-old...
The victims were identified as 19-year-old Maudilia Martina Ramirez Garcia and 20-year-old Faustino Ramirez Garcia, brother and sister.(Source: Canton Police/WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 29, 2020 at 12:21 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A man, woman and unborn baby are dead after an early morning shooting in Canton, and a toddler is in the hospital, WLBT reported.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown says a man arrived at a home on Chestnut Alley around 1:30 a.m. and found another man shot in the back of the head. He then called police.

When officers arrived, they found more victims: an 8-month pregnant woman who was shot in the face, and a 1-year-old girl who was also shot in the face.

The man, woman, and unborn child all died as a result. The one-year-old was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Brown later identified the victims as 19-year-old Maudilia Martina Ramirez Garcia and 20-year-old Faustino Ramirez Garcia, brother and sister.

Brown says another man survived the shooting by hiding in the closet.

Police believe the motive behind the shootings was robbery. It’s being investigated as a triple homicide.

There’s no information on a potential suspect at this time.

Copyright 2020 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slippery AM commute
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 10am Wednesday 12/30 for sloppy road conditions.
Heavy snow is expected Tuesday afternoon throughout parts of the Quad Cities and the TV6...
Snow emergencies declared across the Quad Cities area
A man has been arrested on predatory criminal sexual assault charges in Illinois. Illinois...
Police: Man arrested for predatory criminal sexual assault in Illinois
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
The House passed a measure to increase the amount of the checks to $2,000 per person, but...
GOP-led Senate rejects vote on Trump’s push for $2K checks

Latest News

People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
California has nation’s 2nd confirmed case of virus variant
An explosion hit Yemen's Aden airport on Wednesday, Dec. 30, after a new power-sharing...
Yemeni officials: Blast at Aden airport kills 25, wounds 110
This Sunday, April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
Census Bureau to miss deadline for divvying up congressional seats
FBI and ATF special agents and personnel processed evidence at the scene of the Nashville bomb...
Police on report man was making bombs: ‘Hindsight is 20/20’
In this May 11, 2009, file photo, Ticketmaster tickets and gift cards are shown at a box office...
Ticketmaster to pay $10 million fine over hacking charges