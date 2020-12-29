Advertisement

Moline Foundation awards record $1.2M to non-profits in 2020

(KFYR-TV)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 11:57 AM CST
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Foundation allocated more than $1.2 million to area non-profits in 2020. This is more than any other year in the foundation’s 67-year history.

“Besides grant-making to non-profits, the role of a Community Foundation is to identify and help address community needs,” said Paul Plagenz, President and CEO of The Moline Foundation. “The effects of the Covid-19 Pandemic challenged philanthropic organizations to increase their giving and focus on the expanding and emerging needs of local residents.”

Along with the traditional funding areas of capital and program expenditures, the Moline Foundation also temporarily changed grant criteria to allow for essential operating support.  The funding focused on needs of the community such as food insecurity, childcare, brain health, workforce development, remote-learning and homelessness.

“The Foodbank is very thankful to The Moline Foundation,” said Mike Miller, President & CEO of River Bend Foodbank. “This Spring, when COVID increased food insecurity by over 50%, they supported increased food distribution in Rock Island and the surrounding counties. Now this Fall, they invested in expanding our capacity so we can continue to grow toward our ultimate goal of ending hunger in our community. They have made both an immediate and lasting impact.”

