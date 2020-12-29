Advertisement

Muscatine man sentenced to prison on child porn charges

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 2:26 PM CST
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A 23-year-old from Muscatine has been sentenced to prison on child pornography charges.

Officials announced 23-year-old Emilio Daniel Dillon, of Muscatine, was sentenced to 70 months in prison for receipt of child pornography.

Additionally, Dillon is required to pay $5,000 in victim restitution and pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

Following his prison term he will serve five years of supervised release.

An investigation started in October of 2019 when Dillon sold a tablet to a pawn shop in Muscatine. Officials say the manager, when cleaning the phone to prepare for resale, discovered child pornography and brought it to the police.

Further investigation showed several photos and 11 videos of child pornography with victims as young as five years old.

In an interview with officials on November 20, 2019, Dillon admitted to downloading the child pornography onto the tablet.

The matter was investigated by the Muscatine Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

