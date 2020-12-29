Ohio woman pleads not guilty in 1992 death of ‘Baby April’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An Ohio woman pleaded not guilty Tuesday in connection with the 1992 death of her newborn baby girl known as “Baby April.”

Angela Renee Siebke, 47, of Whitehall, appeared in Rock Island County Circuit Court via video arraignment and waived her right to a preliminary hearing.

During a preliminary hearing, a judge hears testimony to determine whether there is enough probable cause for the case to proceed to trial. The judge does not determine a defendant’s guilt or innocence during these hearings.

Siebke will be back in court Jan. 22 for a pretrial conference. A trial is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 8. She remained in the Rock Island County Jail Tuesday on a $1 million bond.

Siebke is charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of Baby April.

The one-count information alleges that on April 11, 1992, Siebke, then 18 and living in Orion, caused the baby’s death when she placed the baby in a bag.

That day, a man walking his dog found the body of a full-term baby girl in a plastic garbage bag floating along the bank of the Mississippi River off 17th Street in Moline, according to police.

According to police, the Rock Island County Coroner identified the cause of death as suffocation asphyxiation and hypothermia.

Baby April was buried at Riverside Cemetery in Moline several days after the discovery of her body.

In December 2014, former Rock Island-County State’s Attorney John McGehee announced he had filed a first-degree murder charge against an unknown female’s DNA profile found at the scene.

McGehee said at the time that although a suspect has not been identified, a DNA profile is specific enough to file a criminal charge under Illinois law.

“This case was actively investigated in ’92 and ’93,” Moline Detective Mike Griffin said in an interview with TV6. “It probably ran out of leads in early ’93, ’94, and then we picked it back up as a department in 2013 and 2014. We exhausted every investigative lead at that time, but we were able to get enough evidence to obtain a first-degree murder warrant, but that was on biological information, DNA profile. We did not know the demographic information of that person.”

Working with Virginia-based lab Parabon NanoLabs, Siebke was developed as a suspect, police said.

Moline detectives went to her home in Ohio and served her with a warrant for her DNA. Siebke was arrested at the home of a family member in Rock Island on Dec. 17, police have said.

“I had never heard of the name Angela Siebke until actually a month ago when we received her name as part of a genetic genealogy report,” Griffin said. “Looking into her looking, into what she was doing in 1992, 1991, and throughout the years including up to present day, I can tell you that Angela had never been arrested before. There’s no criminal history, no prior contacts with us; her name was not part of the investigation prior to a month ago. So, she’s led a largely clean life since then.”

Judge Norma Kauzlarich granted Siebke’s motion for a new judge.

