Police: Man arrested for predatory criminal sexual assault in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - A man has been arrested on predatory criminal sexual assault charges in Illinois.

Illinois State Police announced the arrest of 24-year-old Elijah T.G. Sowers, of Riverview, Florida. Sowers previously lived in both Lincoln and Peoria, Illinois according to police.

Officials with the ISP’s Division of Criminal Investigations Zone 4 initiated a joint investigation into Sowers for multiple allegations of predatory criminal sexual assault. Police say the investigation started after multiple victims disclosed abuse in late November and early December.

Following a thorough investigation, police identified Sowers as the suspect.

On December 23 he was arrested on one count of predatory criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Logan County. He was also arrested on two additional counts of predatory criminal sexual assault in Peoria County.

The Peoria Police Department and Logan County Sheriff’s Office helped in the investigation.

Sowers was arrested by the ISP, Peoria Police Department, Logan County Sheriff’s Office, and the United States Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Anyone who has additional information is encouraged to contact the ISP at (217)782-4750.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.