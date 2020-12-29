Advertisement

Police: Man displayed gun while traveling in car in Lee Co., Illinois

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 2:16 PM CST
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois State Police announced the arrest of a Cahokia man following a gun-related incident in Lee County on Monday.

Police say just after 9:30 a.m. on Monday, the ISP Communications Center in Sterling received a report of a person showing a gun while traveling in a vehicle. They were heading northbound on Interstate 39 in Lee County.

A trooper found the vehicle and stopped the driver after officials say they saw violations of the Illinois Vehicle Code.

During the traffic stop, officials say they saw signs of criminal activity. A probable cause search of the vehicle was done and officials say they found illegal narcotics and a loaded weapon.

Officials say 19-year-old Jalen D. Kizer-Watson, of Cahokia, Illinois, was the passenger and was taken into custody.

He is being charged with three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of ammunition without FOID and illegal transportation of cannabis. He was taken to Ogle County Jail and is waiting a bond hearing.

“We appreciate the person who called 911 to report the suspicious activity they observed which allowed us to further investigate the situation,” stated District 1 Commander Captain Matthew Hodgdon. 

“We rely on tips and information provided by the public in order to proactively prevent criminal activity and keep our roadways and communities safe; never hesitate to call 911 to report suspicious activity,” added Captain Hodgdon.

