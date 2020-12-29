Advertisement

Pregnant mother, young daughter killed in Christmas Day shooting in Mo.

By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:01 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri family is in mourning after they say domestic violence led to the deaths of a 28-year-old mother, who was pregnant, and her 1-year-old daughter on Christmas Day.

The holidays are forever changed for the family of 28-year-old Charese Garvin, who was fatally shot along with her 1-year-old daughter Alayah Butler on Christmas Day. The mother was three months pregnant at the time.

Now, instead of boxes and wrapping paper piled sky high, a lone teddy bear sits at the end of Garvin’s driveway, a subtle reminder of the tragedy. Her father, Willie Woodard, says the nightmare began to unfold when she didn’t show up for a family Christmas dinner on Friday.

Charese Garvin, 28, was three months pregnant when she was fatally shot along with her...
Charese Garvin, 28, was three months pregnant when she was fatally shot along with her 1-year-old daughter, Alayah Butler, on Christmas Day.(Source: Family photos, KMOV via CNN)

“When I seen her car in the yard, I knocked on the door, and nobody answered. So, I said, ‘She’s not there. That’s strange for my daughter,’” Woodard said.

After calling her and searching everywhere, Garvin’s family called police. The arriving officer was immediately concerned.

“I said, ‘Well, maybe we’ll leave,’ and she said, ‘No, something don’t feel right. Something don’t feel right about this,’” Woodard said.

About an hour later, police found the mother and daughter dead inside the home.

“What happened to my daughter and granddaughter? What all could somebody do to them?” Woodard said. “I understand you have an issue with my daughter. My granddaughter, a 1-year-old? You can’t have an issue with a 1-year-old. The only person living has an issue. You have issues if you kill and murder a 1-year-old.”

The family says they’re certain Garvin put up a fight before she was killed, trying to protect her three children who were inside the house. The two oldest children witnessed the killings on top of being left without a mother.

“We said, ‘Where is your mother?’ And she said, ‘She is in the basement dead.’ A 6-year old, she said, ‘I want to be with my mother and my sister, but I don’t want to die to be with them,’” Woodard said.

Police are searching for Garvin’s ex-boyfriend, 30-year-old Timothy Brown, in relation to the...
Police are searching for Garvin’s ex-boyfriend, 30-year-old Timothy Brown, in relation to the case. He is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.(Source: St. Louis County Police Department via Facebook)

Garvin’s family suspects domestic violence in the shooting. No suspects are in custody, but police announced Monday they are searching for Garvin’s ex-boyfriend, 30-year-old Timothy Brown, in relation to the case. He is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers or St. Louis County Police.

Copyright 2020 KMOV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slippery AM commute
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 10am Wednesday 12/30 for sloppy road conditions.
Heavy snow is expected Tuesday afternoon throughout parts of the Quad Cities and the TV6...
Snow emergencies declared across the Quad Cities area
A man has been arrested on predatory criminal sexual assault charges in Illinois. Illinois...
Police: Man arrested for predatory criminal sexual assault in Illinois
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
The House passed a measure to increase the amount of the checks to $2,000 per person, but...
GOP-led Senate rejects vote on Trump’s push for $2K checks

Latest News

People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
California has nation’s 2nd confirmed case of virus variant
An explosion hit Yemen's Aden airport on Wednesday, Dec. 30, after a new power-sharing...
Yemeni officials: Blast at Aden airport kills 25, wounds 110
This Sunday, April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
Census Bureau to miss deadline for divvying up congressional seats
FBI and ATF special agents and personnel processed evidence at the scene of the Nashville bomb...
Police on report man was making bombs: ‘Hindsight is 20/20’
In this May 11, 2009, file photo, Ticketmaster tickets and gift cards are shown at a box office...
Ticketmaster to pay $10 million fine over hacking charges