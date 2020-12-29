Advertisement

Putnam Museum announces new program for low-income families

The Putnam Museum and Science Center has announced that it has joined Museums for All. That is...
The Putnam Museum and Science Center has announced that it has joined Museums for All. That is a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits.(kwqc, putnam museum)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 10:12 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Putnam Museum and Science Center has announced that it has joined Museums for All. That is a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits.

As of January 2, 2021, they will be part of that program.

This will increase accessibility of high-quality museum learning resources for low-income families.

“The program supports those receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits visiting the Putnam for a minimal fee of $1 per person, for a household up to two adults and three children, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card,” officials said in a release. “Similar free and reduced admission is available to eligible members of the public at more than 500 museums across the country. Museums for All is part of the Putnam’s broad commitment to seek, include, and welcome all audiences.”

“The Putnam is pleased to join museums across the country in the Museums for All program,” Putnam President/CEO Rachael Mullins said. “The program will welcome even more families to the Putnam and allow us greater representation of and impact on the community we serve.”

Museums for All helps expand access to museums and also raise public awareness about how museums in the U.S. are reaching their entire communities.

More than 500 institutions participate in the initiative, including art museums, children’s museums, science centers, botanical gardens, zoos, history museums, and more. Participating museums are located nationwide, representing 48 states.

The Putnam’s Museums for All program is sponsored by 3M and the Hubble-Waterman Foundation.

For more information, visit //putnam.org/Visit/Plan/Admission-Packages.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slippery AM commute
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 10am Wednesday 12/30 for sloppy road conditions.
Heavy snow is expected Tuesday afternoon throughout parts of the Quad Cities and the TV6...
Snow emergencies declared across the Quad Cities area
A man has been arrested on predatory criminal sexual assault charges in Illinois. Illinois...
Police: Man arrested for predatory criminal sexual assault in Illinois
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
The House passed a measure to increase the amount of the checks to $2,000 per person, but...
GOP-led Senate rejects vote on Trump’s push for $2K checks

Latest News

Circle, a new country music and lifestyle television network, will launch Friday on KWQC with...
Country music, lifestyle network ‘Circle’ to launch Friday on KWQC
Heavy snow is expected Tuesday afternoon throughout parts of the Quad Cities and the TV6...
Snow emergencies declared across the Quad Cities area
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2020, file photo, Mariannette Miller-Meeks answers a question during a...
Pelosi says Iowa Republican in contested race will be seated
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois surpasses 950K coronavirus cases Wednesday
Maquoketa police warn businesses about scam