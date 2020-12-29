Putnam Museum announces new program for low-income families

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Putnam Museum and Science Center has announced that it has joined Museums for All. That is a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits.

As of January 2, 2021, they will be part of that program.

This will increase accessibility of high-quality museum learning resources for low-income families.

“The program supports those receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits visiting the Putnam for a minimal fee of $1 per person, for a household up to two adults and three children, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card,” officials said in a release. “Similar free and reduced admission is available to eligible members of the public at more than 500 museums across the country. Museums for All is part of the Putnam’s broad commitment to seek, include, and welcome all audiences.”

“The Putnam is pleased to join museums across the country in the Museums for All program,” Putnam President/CEO Rachael Mullins said. “The program will welcome even more families to the Putnam and allow us greater representation of and impact on the community we serve.”

Museums for All helps expand access to museums and also raise public awareness about how museums in the U.S. are reaching their entire communities.

More than 500 institutions participate in the initiative, including art museums, children’s museums, science centers, botanical gardens, zoos, history museums, and more. Participating museums are located nationwide, representing 48 states.

The Putnam’s Museums for All program is sponsored by 3M and the Hubble-Waterman Foundation.

For more information, visit //putnam.org/Visit/Plan/Admission-Packages.

