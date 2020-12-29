Advertisement

QCA Phys Ed Teacher Goes Virtual

Veteran Davenport elementary teacher has a popular You Tube channel
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 8:08 AM CST
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Mr. Mic Siefert, veteran Physical Education teacher at Madison Elementary School in Davenport, is the featured PSL guest over Zoom to talk about his You Tube channel. Since so much of classroom instruction is being done online during the pandemic, Siefert decided to provide more exercise/physical movement/competition content online to keep kids active. His fitness channel has become SO POPULAR that you could say it has become an international viral sensation.

His YouTube channel, P.E. with Mr. S, can be found at https://www.youtube.com/c/PEwithMrS/videos. Since May, Seifert has made 40 videos, and already the channel’s 2,700 subscribers have viewed its videos over 80,000 times.

His most popular video is titled On the 1st Day of Fitnesshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lcw3mdoRDwU. It has received way over 30,000 views since going online.

Watch the segment to learn more and share the channel as a way to encourage exercise which is part of the preservation of health for all family members.

