Heavy snow changes to an icy mix, then rain later tonight

YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

*** FIRST ALERT DAY THROUGH 10 AM WEDNESDAY 12/30 ***

Snow developed, as expected, Tuesday afternoon with a quick jump from no snow and clouds to quickly accumulating snow. The snow will be moderate to heavy,

at times into Tuesday evening, especially north and west of the Metro QC. Most of the accumulation

will take place late Tuesday afternoon through the evening before the snow is replaced by sleet and/or freezing rain. What time that changeover occurs

will have a big impact on snow amounts. The sooner it occurs the less snow will fall, if it happens later then more snow will fall. Amounts could range from

6 to 10+ inches or more just northwest of the QC Metro area with lighter amounts farther south due to more icy mix and eventually rain. And, that’s what is

expected after the ice. Rain will follow the ice and fall into Wednesday morning.

This will cause melting of the snow and could lead to a bit of flooding

as snow melt and rain combine. Make sure your sump pump is working well! So, the impacts will be from snow for the Tuesday evening commute, and rain and

possible icy spots for the Wednesday morning commute. Next up, another possible ice & snow system for New Year’s Day!!! Stay tuned.

TONIGHT: SNOW IN THE EVENING, CHANGING TO A WINTRY MIX OF SLEET, FREEZING RAIN, AND RAIN. LOW: 30° (AND RISING). WIND: SE/SW - 15/30

WEDNESDAY: RAIN/SNOW/MIX ENDING EARLY. CLOUDY IN THE MORNING BECOMING PARTLY SUNNY IN THE AFTERNOON. 37°. WIND: NW - 15/20+

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH: 30°

