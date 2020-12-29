USPS reminds customers to clear the snow

IOWA (KWQC) - USPS is asking residents for help as the winter storm approaches.

“To ensure a seamless delivery during this winter storm, please clear the path to your mailboxes and front doors,” said Nicole Hill, Strategic Communications Specialist. “Our employees are working hard to connect their customers with their mail and packages. While this weather will pose a challenge for our carriers, clearing the snow and ice will help tremendously.”

Letter carriers are on the front line of severe weather conditions. Hill says doorstep deliveries, painted porches and steps can quickly become hazardous.

“While salting and rubber-backed mats help, we rely on you to clear the snow,” Hill said. “The rain before the storm poses additional risks with ice and snow cover.”

Residents who receive delivery to curbside mailboxes must also keep the approach to and exit from the mailbox clear of snow or any other obstacles, like trash cans and other vehicles.

“Letter carriers need to get in and then out without leaving the vehicle or backing up,” said Hill. “The area near the mailbox should be cleared in a half-moon shape to give the carrier full visibility.

“With current blizzard-like conditions throughout much of Iowa, please watch for slow-moving postal vehicles and carriers on foot. Help us connect you to the loved ones safely.”

