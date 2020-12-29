Advertisement

USPS reminds customers to clear the snow

(KOSA)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 12:49 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA (KWQC) - USPS is asking residents for help as the winter storm approaches.

“To ensure a seamless delivery during this winter storm, please clear the path to your mailboxes and front doors,” said Nicole Hill, Strategic Communications Specialist. “Our employees are working hard to connect their customers with their mail and packages. While this weather will pose a challenge for our carriers, clearing the snow and ice will help tremendously.”

Letter carriers are on the front line of severe weather conditions. Hill says doorstep deliveries, painted porches and steps can quickly become hazardous.

“While salting and rubber-backed mats help, we rely on you to clear the snow,” Hill said. “The rain before the storm poses additional risks with ice and snow cover.”

Residents who receive delivery to curbside mailboxes must also keep the approach to and exit from the mailbox clear of snow or any other obstacles, like trash cans and other vehicles.

“Letter carriers need to get in and then out without leaving the vehicle or backing up,” said Hill. “The area near the mailbox should be cleared in a half-moon shape to give the carrier full visibility.

“With current blizzard-like conditions throughout much of Iowa, please watch for slow-moving postal vehicles and carriers on foot. Help us connect you to the loved ones safely.”

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slippery AM commute
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 10am Wednesday 12/30 for sloppy road conditions.
Heavy snow is expected Tuesday afternoon throughout parts of the Quad Cities and the TV6...
Snow emergencies declared across the Quad Cities area
A man has been arrested on predatory criminal sexual assault charges in Illinois. Illinois...
Police: Man arrested for predatory criminal sexual assault in Illinois
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
The House passed a measure to increase the amount of the checks to $2,000 per person, but...
GOP-led Senate rejects vote on Trump’s push for $2K checks

Latest News

Circle, a new country music and lifestyle television network, will launch Friday on KWQC with...
Country music, lifestyle network ‘Circle’ to launch Friday on KWQC
Heavy snow is expected Tuesday afternoon throughout parts of the Quad Cities and the TV6...
Snow emergencies declared across the Quad Cities area
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2020, file photo, Mariannette Miller-Meeks answers a question during a...
Pelosi says Iowa Republican in contested race will be seated
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois surpasses 950K coronavirus cases Wednesday
Maquoketa police warn businesses about scam