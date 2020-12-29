Winter Storm Could Delay COVID-19 Test Results

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health says the winter storm conditions experienced Tuesday may impact the transport and processing COVID-19 tests sent to the State Hygienic Lab.

At about 4 p.m., Tuesday, an e-mail was sent saying transport of samples were stopped due to travel conditions and Test Iowa sites in Cedar Rapids, Davenport, and Waterloo have closed for the remainder of the day.

Individuals who had appointments would be receiving an e-mail about the cancellations.

The e-mail stated results of tests already given would still be delivered within 72 hours, “if no further delays occur.”

