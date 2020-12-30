Affordable Personal Self-Therapy

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

If 2020 has done nothing else, it’s made us more aware of mental health. This PSL guest is on a mission (along with his team) to help one BILLION people improve their mental health. Leon Mueller, CEO of Bloom (a self-therapy app), discusses the backstory of the app creation and development. The folks behind it are grateful that it is making such a huge difference in the lives of folks all over the world. Bloom makes it possible for you to be your own therapist through CBT (Cognitive Behavioral Therapy).

This app called Bloom is like a digital therapist in your pocket...or gives you the ability to access “self-therapy”. It’s offers guided video sessions with exercises that help you work on stress, anxiety and help you work on confidence, self-awareness and also purpose. It is not free but it is VERY AFFORDABLE compared to the rates of professional therapists/psychologists/psychiatrists.

Please note that Bloom is not meant to replace a professional therapist when one has been recommended!

Bloom website

Check out and respond to our story to help us create the best Covid CBT program for you that we can! Your input matters 💚 #covid19 #yourmindmatters #helpushelpyou #breakthestigma Posted by Bloom on Friday, October 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.