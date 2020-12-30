Advertisement

COVID-19 testing available in Galesburg Sunday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A COVID-19 testing site will operate in Galesburg on Sunday, Jan. 3.

The community testing event will be free and available to anyone. Health officials say you don’t need to be sick or have symptoms to get tested.

No insurance is needed either. You can bring your insurance card if you have one.

The testing event will be a drive-through and walk-up. Health officials say nasal swabs will be used and results will be received within 4-7 days.

The testing site will be located at Hinchliff-Pearson West at 1070 W. Fremont Street. It will operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

