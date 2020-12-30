Davenport Hyvee sees shopping rush ahead of snow

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Wintery conditions have caused many residents to rush to the grocery store to stock up on food and necessities.

“It’s a Tuesday. Tuesday is known as a slow day in the grocery business,” said Dionn Cooper, the Aisles Online Manager at Hyvee.

The Hyvee on East Kimberly road was busy early Tuesday afternoon as shoppers grabbed their last-minute needs to prepare for Tuesday’s snowfall. For employees, preparation meant all hands on deck and all aisles open. They saw a pick up in both foot traffic and online orders.

“When I walk-in in the morning, there’s usually 40, 50 of them ready to go. You gotta keep rolling and slowly they’ll come in. We had 110, 110 at ten o’clock this morning. We have been rolling back there to make sure we get them all filled, to make sure all of our customers can be safer when the snow starts. It’s been a lot of fun today.

Cooper said items such as comfort food were among the most popular grabs for shoppers.

“You want baked goods. You want comfort food right? You want food that you can cook with your family. Big pots, chili, soups, those kinds of things. When it’s cold, you see those things going flying fast and furious out the door,” she said,” Also, your toilet paper again because people don’t know how long they’re gonna be inside so they’re always grabbing the toilet paper, the bread and the milk. Those are pretty normal things but it’s fun to see all the comfort food that people are buying too since they’re going to be indoors with their family.

Snow preparation provided for a busy and exciting day for them.

“You’d be surprised how much fun it is to work when there’s all this busyness and everything works together and everyone’s working as hard as they can. They like it. It’s fun. It’s fun to work a snowstorm and all the busyness,” she said,” With the pandemic and the holidays and everything else going on in our lives and making it so much stressful. I want people to know that Hyvee really does still care about our community. We want to give you a good quality product. We want to keep our shelves full, we want to give you a helpful smile in every aisle today as we did 90 years ago that’s still our motto, and we want it, and we enjoy taking care of that community. We really do.”

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.