Family of suspect in Illinois shooting expresses condolences

37-year-old Duke Webb, of Florida is charged with murder and attempted murder after a shooting...
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - Family of a U.S. Army special forces sergeant charged in a deadly shooting at an Illinois bowling alley has released a statement extending their thoughts and prayers to victims and the wider community.

Duke Webb faces three counts of murder for each person killed and three counts of first-degree attempted murder for each person injured in the Saturday shooting at Rockford’s Don Carter Lanes.

The Webb family said in a statement Tuesday that were “shocked and saddened” by the tragedy.” They added that they were “grieving for all those involved.”

At an initial hearing Monday, Duke Webb’s lawyer, Elizabeth Bucko, said her client may suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Webb joined the Army in 2008 and was on leave Saturday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press.  All rights reserved.

