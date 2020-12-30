Advertisement

Fire reported at airport in Council Bluffs

The Council Bluffs Fire Department responded to a fire call at the airport.(John Gutowski)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire that badly damaged the airport in the western Iowa town of Council Bluffs.

KETV-TV reports that the multiple crews battled the blaze early Wednesday that sent thick black smoke pouring from the maintenance hangar.

Fire Chief Justin James said it was unclear how many planes were damaged but no planes were in the hangar that suffered the worst of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

