Hy-Vee administers first COVID-19 vaccine doses at Minnesota long-term care facility

(WOWT)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee announced it has administered its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to staff and residents at a Minnesota long-term care facility.

Hy-Vee said nearly 100 residents and staff members at the Lakeview Methodist Health Care Center in Fairmont received the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday.

The staff and residents will receive a second dose 28 days after the initial dose.

Hy-Vee is one of a select group of pharmacies selected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to be a COVID-19 vaccine provider. Other providers include Walgreens, CVS, Costco and Walmart, among others.

