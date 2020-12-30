Illinois surpasses 950K coronavirus cases Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,374 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Wednesday, including 178 additional deaths.

IDPH has reported a total of 955,380 cases in the state since the pandemic began, including 16,357 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 74,573 tests for a total 13,178,017.

As of Tuesday night, 4,244 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 882 patients were in the ICU and 496 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29 is 7.6%. Health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29 is 8.9%.

