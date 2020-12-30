Iowa reports 1,652 new coronavirus cases, 10 more deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,652 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Officials have reported a total of 278,600 cases and 3,822 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,350,888 have been tested and 236,656 have recovered in the state.

The health department is reporting the 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate to be 12% and the 7-day positivity rate at 9.6%.

Officials also reported 612 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Of those patients, 105 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 127 were in the intensive care unit and 66 were on ventilators.

