Joe and Jill Biden to appear on ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden shared a video Christmas morning wishing...
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden shared a video Christmas morning wishing all Americans “peace, joy, health and happiness this season.”(Source: Twitter/Joe Biden via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Seacrest will have a special pair of guests alongside the music stars at this year’s New Year’s Eve celebration on ABC — the president-elect and the future first lady.

President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden are scheduled to give “their last interview of the year” in New York’s Times Square on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021.”

The Bidens will “share an inspiring message as we come together to close out 2020 and look ahead with hope to 2021,” according to a statement by the producers.

Jennifer Lopez will be the musical headliner. The pop star will perform live before the iconic ball drop on Dec. 31. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the event will be closed to the public.

Performers in Los Angeles include Brandy, Doja Cat, Ella Mai, En Vogue, Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, Lewis Capaldi, Maluma, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, Nelly and Saweetie. New Orleans natives Big Freedia and PJ Morton will appear from that city.

Other performers in New York include Cyndi Lauper, Billy Porter, Jimmie Allen and Machine Gun Kelly. Lauper and Porter collaborated on the Broadway musical “Kinky Boots” and will join forces for a performance during the TV special, which kicks off on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern.

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021” will run until 2 a.m. Eastern on Jan. 1. Seacrest is returning to host the event for a 16th year, and will be joined by Porter and Lucy Hale in New York. Ciara will host from Los Angeles.

