Keokuk man sentenced to prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition

(AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
KEOKUK, Iowa (KWQC) - A Keokuk man has been sentenced to prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Officials say Logan David Bode, 32, will serve 100 months in prison.

Following his prison term, Bode was ordered to serve three years of supervised release and pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

According to a news release, the investigation began on September 1, 2019, when law enforcement was dispatched to a gunfire incident in Keokuk. The investigation revealed Bode had argued with another man and shot at his vehicle.

On September 28, 2019, officers found Bode and arrested him on outstanding warrants. At that time, officials say Bode was in possession of an inoperable firearm with a defaced serial number and three .45 caliber bullets. As a convicted felon, Bode is prohibited from possessing ammunition.

This case was investigated by the Keokuk Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. It was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

