New Year’s Resolutions for The Family: Get Active
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Traci Nelson of Nelson Chiropractic returns to PSL during the final week of 2020 to provide valuable information during a series of segments dedicated to family health. Since health has been front and center during the pandemic, Dr. Nelson has practical insight on how to set goals and keep them in 2021.
Watch this segment to learn more about how a family can succeed with setting a goal about BEING ACTIVE including some of the following:
- take classes together
- new activities together
- be outside every day
- bike for errands
- yard work competitions
- active vacations
- fun runs
- dance party
- tv show/movies actions
- backyard games---even in winter
- biking
- creek stomping
- bowling
- laser tag
- active charades
- involve other families
