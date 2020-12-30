New Year’s Resolutions for The Family: Get Active

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC)

Traci Nelson of Nelson Chiropractic returns to PSL during the final week of 2020 to provide valuable information during a series of segments dedicated to family health. Since health has been front and center during the pandemic, Dr. Nelson has practical insight on how to set goals and keep them in 2021.

Watch this segment to learn more about how a family can succeed with setting a goal about BEING ACTIVE including some of the following:

take classes together

new activities together

be outside every day

bike for errands

yard work competitions

active vacations

fun runs

dance party

tv show/movies actions

backyard games---even in winter

biking

creek stomping

bowling

laser tag

active charades

involve other families

Nelson Chiropractic / 2377 Cumberland Square Drive / Bettendorf, IA / 563-359-9541 / On Facebook

