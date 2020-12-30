Noon Year’s Eve Celebration

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -

Wanna be a part of bringing 2020 to a close with an online party? Join the Muscatine Art Center and special guests for a countdown to noon. While the online event will take place on Facebook, all kids are encouraged to dress up and make their own party hats and noisemakers. Families may want to prepare their own snacks and special drinks. Watch the segment to learn more.

It’s going on through a Facebook Watch Party on December 31, 2020, from 11:00 am - 12:15 pm

Muscatine Art Center is making party supplies available if folks want to stop by to pick up a few things. Contact the center and make arrangements.

