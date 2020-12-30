Paramedic gets 13-year prison sentence for assaulting woman

URBANA, Ill. (AP) - A central Illinois paramedic has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman while she was in an ambulance.

In sentencing Jeffrey Sanford Jr. on Tuesday, Judge Randy Rosenbaum said the paramedic destroyed the public trust in calling for an ambulance.

Rosenbaum in October found the 48-year-old Sanford of Gifford guilty of criminal sexual assault.

Sanford was accused of forcing a 49-year-old suicidal woman to perform oral sex on him in an ambulance on July 21, 2019.

Champaign County Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink also presented evidence linking Sanford to sexually inappropriate conduct with a 10-year-old girl, a woman who called for an ambulance and an 89-year-old woman with dementia.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.