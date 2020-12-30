Advertisement

Paramedic gets 13-year prison sentence for assaulting woman

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

URBANA, Ill. (AP) - A central Illinois paramedic has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman while she was in an ambulance.

In sentencing Jeffrey Sanford Jr. on Tuesday, Judge Randy Rosenbaum said the paramedic destroyed the public trust in calling for an ambulance.

Rosenbaum in October found the 48-year-old Sanford of Gifford guilty of criminal sexual assault.

Sanford was accused of forcing a 49-year-old suicidal woman to perform oral sex on him in an ambulance on July 21, 2019.

Champaign County Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink also presented evidence linking Sanford to sexually inappropriate conduct with a 10-year-old girl, a woman who called for an ambulance and an 89-year-old woman with dementia.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press.  All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slippery AM commute
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 10am Wednesday 12/30 for sloppy road conditions.
Heavy snow is expected Tuesday afternoon throughout parts of the Quad Cities and the TV6...
Snow emergencies declared across the Quad Cities area
A man has been arrested on predatory criminal sexual assault charges in Illinois. Illinois...
Police: Man arrested for predatory criminal sexual assault in Illinois
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
The House passed a measure to increase the amount of the checks to $2,000 per person, but...
GOP-led Senate rejects vote on Trump’s push for $2K checks

Latest News

Circle, a new country music and lifestyle television network, will launch Friday on KWQC with...
Country music, lifestyle network ‘Circle’ to launch Friday on KWQC
Heavy snow is expected Tuesday afternoon throughout parts of the Quad Cities and the TV6...
Snow emergencies declared across the Quad Cities area
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2020, file photo, Mariannette Miller-Meeks answers a question during a...
Pelosi says Iowa Republican in contested race will be seated
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois surpasses 950K coronavirus cases Wednesday
Maquoketa police warn businesses about scam