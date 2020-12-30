Advertisement

Pelosi says Iowa Republican in contested race will be seated

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2020, file photo, Mariannette Miller-Meeks answers a question during a...
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2020, file photo, Mariannette Miller-Meeks answers a question during a debate with Rita Hart in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Iowa officials on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, were expected to certify a Republican candidate as a six-vote winner for an open seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, in what is shaping up to be the closest congressional election in decades. Miller-Meeks finished ahead of Democrat Rita Hart in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District after a recount saw her 47-vote lead steadily dwindle to single digits but never be overcome.(Rebecca F. Miller | Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette via AP, File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Majority Democrats in the U.S. House say they intend to allow an Iowa Republican to take office while they review her opponent’s contest claiming the six-vote race was wrongly decided.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said “yes” when asked at a news conference whether Mariannette Miller-Meeks will be sworn in with other members of the House on Sunday.

Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said later that Democrats “intend to provisionally seat” Miller-Meeks pending a review of the challenge filed by her Democratic opponent.

Rita asked the House to investigate and overturn the state-certified results. The House Administration Committee is reviewing the matter.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

