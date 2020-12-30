Advertisement

Safe driving tips for wintry road conditions

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Quad Cities (KWQC) - A First Alert Day for wintry weather conditions hit the Quad Cities Wednesday.

Several major roads were cleared by the morning, but many neighborhood roads were not.

Roads in the Quad Cities held a mixture of slush, snow and ice.

To drive safely in these conditions, here are a few tips.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, each year, 24% of weather-related vehicle crashes occur on snowy, slushy or icy pavement and 15% happen during snowfall or sleet.

AAA encourages drivers to stay home and only go out if necessary.

-Drive slowly.

-Accelerate and decelerate slowly.

-Increase your following distance to five to six seconds.

-Know your brakes.

-Don’t stop if you can avoid it.

-Don’t power up hills.

-Don’t stop going up a hill.

