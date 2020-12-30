Cooler temps this afternoon may lead to additional slick spots, “re-freeze” an issue tonight.

YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

Overnight, any clearing will ensure very COLD morning lows with the fresh snow. This means that a lot of that melt water on the roads and those

wet sidewalks and parking lots will re-freeze making for dangerously slick conditions. More sun Thursday will give us another day to clean up before

we bring in 2021 with another system likely to produce ice and snow. The system Friday will begin around daybreak with snow and ice working in from

the south. During the day some areas will get rain mixing in and then later in the day we’ll see a changeover to snow. Ice accumulations could be a

quarter inch or more, and snow might add up to a few inches. Still a bit early to determine the amounts but Friday will be a First Alert Day for the

poor travel conditions with the wintry mix. There is a chance for a few light snow showers Saturday and then into next week temps get a bit milder and

the weather stays mainly dry until the midweek.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY AND COLD. LOW: 10°. WIND: LIGHT NW

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. 29°. WIND: LIGHT SE

FRIDAY: WINTRY MIX INCLUDING ICE, RAIN, AND SNOW. HIGH: 33°

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.