Advertisement

Teen Develops COVID-Busting Video Game

By controlling a giant syringe, players shoot the vaccine to destroy coronavirus
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, MN (KWQC) -

The pandemic has had us all on edge this year. One teen in the Twin Cities area decided to create an entertaining option that allows gamers to take out frustration on the insidious virus. And you will not need expensive gaming platforms like an Xbox to play a game of ‘Covid Invaders.’

Minnesota teen and coding guru, Josh Ternyak, is the PSL guest to discuss the background story about how he created the game. Ternyak and his friend Roman Peysakhovich were inspired by the classic arcade game Space Invaders and thought making a COVID version might be fun.

The game works by controlling a giant syringe, which then shoots other syringes at the familiar coronavirus targets to earn points. As you play the game, your player is a syringe, shooting the vaccine to destroy the coronavirus. Once it hits the virus, it will explode. Similar to other Atari-era games, you can even enter your name at the end for a high score.

Wanna play? It’s FREE! The game is available to play for free to everyone and can be accessed by going on their website: https://www.covidinvaders.com/.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slippery AM commute
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 10am Wednesday 12/30 for sloppy road conditions.
Heavy snow is expected Tuesday afternoon throughout parts of the Quad Cities and the TV6...
Snow emergencies declared across the Quad Cities area
A man has been arrested on predatory criminal sexual assault charges in Illinois. Illinois...
Police: Man arrested for predatory criminal sexual assault in Illinois
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
The House passed a measure to increase the amount of the checks to $2,000 per person, but...
GOP-led Senate rejects vote on Trump’s push for $2K checks

Latest News

Circle, a new country music and lifestyle television network, will launch Friday on KWQC with...
Country music, lifestyle network ‘Circle’ to launch Friday on KWQC
Heavy snow is expected Tuesday afternoon throughout parts of the Quad Cities and the TV6...
Snow emergencies declared across the Quad Cities area
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2020, file photo, Mariannette Miller-Meeks answers a question during a...
Pelosi says Iowa Republican in contested race will be seated
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois surpasses 950K coronavirus cases Wednesday
Maquoketa police warn businesses about scam