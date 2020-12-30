Teen Develops COVID-Busting Video Game

PLYMOUTH, MN (KWQC) -

The pandemic has had us all on edge this year. One teen in the Twin Cities area decided to create an entertaining option that allows gamers to take out frustration on the insidious virus. And you will not need expensive gaming platforms like an Xbox to play a game of ‘Covid Invaders.’

Minnesota teen and coding guru, Josh Ternyak, is the PSL guest to discuss the background story about how he created the game. Ternyak and his friend Roman Peysakhovich were inspired by the classic arcade game Space Invaders and thought making a COVID version might be fun.

The game works by controlling a giant syringe, which then shoots other syringes at the familiar coronavirus targets to earn points. As you play the game, your player is a syringe, shooting the vaccine to destroy the coronavirus. Once it hits the virus, it will explode. Similar to other Atari-era games, you can even enter your name at the end for a high score.

Wanna play? It’s FREE! The game is available to play for free to everyone and can be accessed by going on their website: https://www.covidinvaders.com/.

