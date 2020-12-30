Advertisement

Trebek’s last new ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes airing with a tribute

FILE - In this April 30, 2017 file photo, "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th...
FILE - In this April 30, 2017 file photo, "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The final new “Jeopardy!” episodes hosted by Alex Trebek will air next week, with highlights that promise to be memorable.

The first of the five episodes will air Monday and start with Trebek’s “powerful message about the season of giving,” producer Sony Pictures Television said in a release Wednesday.

The final episode, on Friday, will conclude with a tribute to the longtime and beloved host. He died of pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8 at age 80.

Trebek, who had been candid about his condition, worked up until 10 days before he died, soldiering on despite debilitating treatments and the disease’s toll.

It was unexpected that the episodes taped in late October would be his final ones, Sony said. Trebek had been fighting the disease for nearly two years.

Veteran “Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings will take over as guest host starting on Jan. 11. A permanent host has yet to be announced.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slippery AM commute
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 10am Wednesday 12/30 for sloppy road conditions.
Heavy snow is expected Tuesday afternoon throughout parts of the Quad Cities and the TV6...
Snow emergencies declared across the Quad Cities area
A man has been arrested on predatory criminal sexual assault charges in Illinois. Illinois...
Police: Man arrested for predatory criminal sexual assault in Illinois
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
The House passed a measure to increase the amount of the checks to $2,000 per person, but...
GOP-led Senate rejects vote on Trump’s push for $2K checks

Latest News

People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
California hits record COVID-19 deaths as new variant found
An explosion hit Yemen's Aden airport on Wednesday, Dec. 30, after a new power-sharing...
Yemeni officials: Blast at Aden airport kills 25, wounds 110
This Sunday, April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
Census Bureau to miss deadline for divvying up congressional seats
FBI and ATF special agents and personnel processed evidence at the scene of the Nashville bomb...
Police on report man was making bombs: ‘Hindsight is 20/20’
In this May 11, 2009, file photo, Ticketmaster tickets and gift cards are shown at a box office...
Ticketmaster to pay $10 million fine over hacking charges