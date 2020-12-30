Advertisement

Trey’s Experience on Food Network Competition

QCA 13-year-old reveals more about Kid’s Baking Championship
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

13-year-old Trey Gordon joins PSL via Zoom again to add more information about his experience as a contestant on the Food Networks Kids Baking Championship. Since the show finally premiered with the first two episodes last night, Gordon was able to reflect more on what happened and how he performed.

Spoiler alert! Gordon did well in the first round as Valerie & Duff liked his cheesecake....but, unfortunately the concoction that had to have natural elements added was a “twist too far” for him. He was eliminated and will not be competing any further in the competition. But PSL congratulates him on his accomplishments. All the the QCA is super-proud of him and look forward to what he will be whipping up in the future.

