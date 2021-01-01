Advertisement

Target recalls baby clothes over possible choking hazard

Target has recalled clothing that poses a choking hazard to babies and toddlers.
Target has recalled clothing that poses a choking hazard to babies and toddlers.(US CPSC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2021 at 2:45 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Target is recalling certain infant clothes because they pose a possible choking hazards.

The Cloud Island infant rompers and Cat & Jack infant-toddler girl’s one-piece rash guard swimsuits have faulty snaps. The snaps can break or come off, which poses a risk of choking.

Although no choking incidents have been reported, Target has already removed the products from its stores and website.

Both items come in various sizes and were sold until October.

If you have one, return it to Target for a refund.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Has been missing since January 18th, was last seen in Rock Island.
Body of East Moline man found
The body was found after a search in Whiteside County for the missing man. Officials with the...
Body of Prophetstown man found in Rock River
One person has been injured following a shooting in Rock Island Tuesday morning. Police tell...
One person injured after Tuesday morning shooting in Rock Island
Hy-Vee has announced they will no longer require vaccinated customers and employees to wear...
Masks no longer required for fully-vaccinated customers, employees at Hy-Vee
Station 3 will be relocated to provide better response times in the north-central Davenport area.
Fire Station No. 3 in Davenport moving to new location

Latest News

CDC numbers show new COVID-19 case rates are down across the United States, causing "cautious...
COVID case rates cause cautious optimism
According to a press release from Kroger, vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated...
Kroger to lift mask mandate
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
Report: Colonial confirms it paid $4.4M to pipeline hackers
A banner for Squarespace hangs at the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The New...
Stocks fall in third day of downturn; Bitcoin drops 16%
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer rails against the House GOP for their efforts to...
Schumer slams Republicans over Jan. 6 commission opposition