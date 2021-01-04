Advertisement

Blessing Box drive-up and drop-off to be held January 18

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(KWQC) - TV6 is teaming up with Davenport P.U.N.C.H. (People Uniting Neighbors and Churches) and Friends of Martin Luther King to help fulfill a need in the community.

Organizers say there are a few organizations that make food available for those in need, but oftentimes, less fortunate families go without other necessities.

The community is invited to help by donating cleaning and hygiene products on Monday, Jan. 18, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The drive-up and drop-off event is taking place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the TV6 studios, 805 Brady Street in Davenport.

Items needed:

  • Personal products:
    • Toothpaste/brushes
    • Mouthwash
    • Deodorant
    • Soap/body wash
    • Lotion/Vaseline
    • Toilet paper
    • Kleenex
    • Sanitizer
    • Shampoo/conditioner
  • Cleaning products:
    • Bathroom cleaners
    • Household cleaners
    • Disinfectant wipes
    • Paper towels
    • Dish detergent
  • Laundry products:
    • Detergent
    • Bleach
    • Fabric softener

Monetary donations can also be made by visiting this link.

