Blessing Box drive-up and drop-off to be held January 18

(KWQC) - TV6 is teaming up with Davenport P.U.N.C.H. (People Uniting Neighbors and Churches) and Friends of Martin Luther King to help fulfill a need in the community.

Organizers say there are a few organizations that make food available for those in need, but oftentimes, less fortunate families go without other necessities.

The community is invited to help by donating cleaning and hygiene products on Monday, Jan. 18, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The drive-up and drop-off event is taking place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the TV6 studios, 805 Brady Street in Davenport.

Items needed:

Personal products: Toothpaste/brushes Mouthwash Deodorant Soap/body wash Lotion/Vaseline Toilet paper Kleenex Sanitizer Shampoo/conditioner

Cleaning products: Bathroom cleaners Household cleaners Disinfectant wipes Paper towels Dish detergent

Laundry products: Detergent Bleach Fabric softener



Monetary donations can also be made by visiting this link.

