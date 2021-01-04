Free COVID-19 testing coming to Rock Island, Bureau and Jo Daviess counties

ILLINOIS (KWQC) - Free COVID-19 testing is coming to Rock Island, Bureau and Jo Daviess counties, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Health officials say anyone interested in being tested for the virus should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required.

Testing will be done by using a nasal swab.

Drive-through and walk-up testing are available at most locations.

Testing Availability:

Rock Island County: January 8 and 9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Taxslayer Center, 1201 River Drive in Moline

Bureau County: January 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bureau County Health Department, 526 Bureau Valley Parkway, Princeton

Jo Daviess County: January 10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Midwest Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Galena

