Adoptable Four-Legged Friends

Meet Rugar! This distinguished and very affectionate German Shepherd is the featured as the “Pet of the Week” from Quad City Animal Welfare Center. Rugar is a 10-years young, male (neutered) doggie that is ready to find a new forever home. He has lived with other dogs and loves to go for walks, This segment was originally broadcast in early January, 2021. Hopefully, Rugar has already found his forever home. If truly interested, please call the shelter to find out more.

Patti McRae from Quad City Animal Welfare Center in Milan also wants viewers to know about their Wellness Clinic. It’s an opportunity to start your new year off with low cost, high quality wellness care for your pets. QCAWC has a Wellness Vaccine Clinic every Wednesday and the first Saturday of the month from 8am to 11am.

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center Spay/Neuter & Wellness Clinic is located at 612 1st Street West in Milan.

Services offered at the Wellness Vaccine Clinic can be found by visiting the Quad City Animal Welfare Center website.

Quad City Animal Welfare Center / 724 W. 2nd Ave. / Milan, IL / Ph. 309-787-6830

