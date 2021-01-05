Etiquette 101: Hosting & Guesting

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) -

Stephanie Godke, Mississippi River Distilling Co., Zooms in from her home kitchen to share ideas about the upcoming dining or party-hosting season (smaller groups for obvious reasons!) including the football playoffs, “Big Game”, Valentine’s Day, baby showers, meeting the soon-to-be inlaws, etc.

Watch the segment to get wonderful hosting and guesting etiquette that you may overlook including

Make the invitation clear

Offer a drink and deal with wraps

Make introductions

Make guests comfortable

Be sure guests are able to SAFELY get home

Have carry out containers available

Thank the guests for any gift or contribution to the party

Watch the segment to get wonderful tips about what guest responsibilities entail. including:

Be on time

Be polite. Learn what fork to use.

Bring a little something...wine, cocktail, candy, candle, plant or flowers.

Don’t bring food you want to add to the menu UNLESS you’re asked.

Don’t make menu requests at the time of the party.

Keep the conversation rolling.

Be sure to be grateful. Send a thank you note, email or text.

Leave when you are still welcome

