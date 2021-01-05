Etiquette 101: Hosting & Guesting
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) -
Stephanie Godke, Mississippi River Distilling Co., Zooms in from her home kitchen to share ideas about the upcoming dining or party-hosting season (smaller groups for obvious reasons!) including the football playoffs, “Big Game”, Valentine’s Day, baby showers, meeting the soon-to-be inlaws, etc.
Watch the segment to get wonderful hosting and guesting etiquette that you may overlook including
- Make the invitation clear
- Offer a drink and deal with wraps
- Make introductions
- Make guests comfortable
- Be sure guests are able to SAFELY get home
- Have carry out containers available
- Thank the guests for any gift or contribution to the party
Watch the segment to get wonderful tips about what guest responsibilities entail. including:
- Be on time
- Be polite. Learn what fork to use.
- Bring a little something...wine, cocktail, candy, candle, plant or flowers.
- Don’t bring food you want to add to the menu UNLESS you’re asked.
- Don’t make menu requests at the time of the party.
- Keep the conversation rolling.
- Be sure to be grateful. Send a thank you note, email or text.
- Leave when you are still welcome
Mississippi River Distillery / 303 North Cody Road, Le Claire, IA / Phone: 563.484.4342 / info@mrdistilling.com / Facebook
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.