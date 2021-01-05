Advertisement

Etiquette 101: Hosting & Guesting

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) -

Stephanie Godke, Mississippi River Distilling Co., Zooms in from her home kitchen to share ideas about the upcoming dining or party-hosting season (smaller groups for obvious reasons!) including the football playoffs, “Big Game”, Valentine’s Day, baby showers, meeting the soon-to-be inlaws, etc.

Watch the segment to get wonderful hosting and guesting etiquette that you may overlook including

  • Make the invitation clear
  • Offer a drink and deal with wraps
  • Make introductions
  • Make guests comfortable
  • Be sure guests are able to SAFELY get home
  • Have carry out containers available
  • Thank the guests for any gift or contribution to the party

Watch the segment to get wonderful tips about what guest responsibilities entail. including:

  • Be on time
  • Be polite. Learn what fork to use.
  • Bring a little something...wine, cocktail, candy, candle, plant or flowers.
  • Don’t bring food you want to add to the menu UNLESS you’re asked.
  • Don’t make menu requests at the time of the party.
  • Keep the conversation rolling.
  • Be sure to be grateful. Send a thank you note, email or text.
  • Leave when you are still welcome

Mississippi River Distillery / 303 North Cody Road, Le Claire, IA / Phone: 563.484.4342 / info@mrdistilling.com / Facebook

