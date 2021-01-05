Advertisement

Etiquette 101: Table Manners

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEWANNE, Ill. (KWQC)--

Stephanie Godke, Mississippi River Distilling Co., Zooms in from her home kitchen to share ideas about proper table manners whether at a restaurant or at a dinner in a residential dining room.

Watch the segment to get the full array of helpful tips....and don’t forget the last tip regarding tolerance and not pointing out when someone else at the table falls short. Some of the tips include:

  • Phones off! Take it outside to use it if NECESSARY.
  • Napkin on lap
  • B. and D. rule
  • Silverware usage
  • Talking with the whole table. Take a moment to clear your mouth. Finger or napkin signals.
  • Silverware signal to the waitstaff. 4 o’clock placement
  • Leaving the table napkin signal (I’ve just LEFT for a minute. That’s RIGHT I’m out of here.)
  • Complaining and tipping.
  • Cleaning up and leaving the restaurant.
  • RULE NUMBER ONE: NEVER MAKE ANYONE FEEL BAD ABOUT THEIR MANNERS...EVER! Instead: Lead by example.

Mississippi River Distillery / 303 North Cody Road, Le Claire, IA / Phone: 563.484.4342 / info@mrdistilling.com / Facebook

