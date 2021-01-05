Fitness Goals Success

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Jon Hunt, Personal Trainer with 8 ONE 8 Fitness, joined PSL virtually to describe the fitness and nutrition services available to those interested in succeeding in any New Year’s resolutions surrounding better health for 2021! Watch the segment (or visit the embedded website) to learn more about JUMPSTART 21!

Many fitness options are available depending on the comfort level of the participant. Instead of an overcrowded gym, their trainers meet you at your most convenient location, whether it’s your home, work, or our private studio. 8 ONE 8 Fitness features one-on-one training which is the ultimate luxury when compared to the chaotic atmosphere, lines, and distractions of a big box gym or fitness.

8 ONE 8 Fitness website / 724 40th Avenue / Bettendorf, IA 52722 / 563.505.1079

